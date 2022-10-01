Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Inaugurate Aiims-Bilaspur On October 5: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Thakur was speaking at a cultural event organised by the Students' Central Association of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, near Dharamsala.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 10:55 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the AIIMS in Bilaspur to people on October 5, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Thakur was speaking at a cultural event organised by the Students' Central Association of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, near Dharamsala.

He said Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on October 5 and this will be another proud moment for the people of the state.

Thakur said for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh, 500 new posts of doctors are being filled in one go.

The chief minister announced an increase in the monthly stipend amount for trainee MBBS students from Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 and also announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary fund for the organisers of the event.

"Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College is emerging as a top medical college of the country," Thakur said on the occasion.

He noted that according to a survey, the college has improved its overall ranking from 35 to 13 among all the medical colleges in the country.

Thakur also announced that a new sub-tehsil office will be opened at Yol in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency and the primary health centre at Badoi will be upgraded to a community health centre.

Related stories

Himachal Emerges As Model Of Development During 75 Years Of Its Existence: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur And Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Address Four Functions On State's Diamond Jubilee

Death Toll In Flash Floods, Landslides In Himachal Pradesh Reaches 32, Says CM Jai Ram Thakur

MLAs Arun Kumar and Vishal Nehria, principal of the college Dr Bhanu Awasthi, state Wool Federation Chairman Trilok Kapoor, Zila Parishad Chairman Ramesh Brar, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma, State Basketball Association president Muneesh Sharma, joint director of the college Arvind Sharma and faculty members were present on the occasion.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National PM Modi Aiims-Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh CM Politics Jai Ram Thakur Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors