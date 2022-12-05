Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

PM Modi, Several Chief Ministers To Attend All Party-Meeting On G20 Summit

Home National

PM Modi, Several Chief Ministers To Attend All Party-Meeting On G20 Summit

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

G20 Summit 2023 Logo
The all-party meeting for the G20 summit will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Photo: PTI/Sanjib Kr Pramanik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:09 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several states and presidents of various political parties will attend the all-party meeting called by the Centre to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit which will be held in India.

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have confirmed their participation in the meeting which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, sources said.

During the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to make a presentation about the programmes planned by the government during India's presidency of G20, they said. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PM Modi Chief Ministers Attend All Party-Meeting G20 Summit Preparatory Meetings Rashtrapati Bhavan G20 Leaders' Summit
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%