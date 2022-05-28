Saturday, May 28, 2022
PM Modi Says Will Ensure Fertilizer Supply To Farmers Amid Price Hike Due To Ukraine War, Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government will do everything necessary to ensure farmers in the country don’t face any problem, due to increased price of fertilizers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 28 May 2022 6:16 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the prices of fertilizers have increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, but the government has ensured that farmers in the country do not face scarcity of urea and other inputs. 

“We will do everything that is required to be done to strengthen farmers,” he said at a seminar on co-operatives here.

“Imported urea bag of 50 kg costs Rs 3,500, it is given to farmers at Rs 300, which means the government spends Rs 3,200 per bag out of its pocket," Modi added.  

He also said that villages in Gujarat owe their prosperity to the dairy cooperative movement.

The cooperative model is required for the development of villages, the prime minister said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

