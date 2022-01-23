Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary
File photo of Bal Thackeray. - PTI

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 9:20 am

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

A hardline Hindutva leader, Thackeray was born in 1926 and founded the Shiv Sena, which was a BJP ally for a long time before it severed ties in 2019. Thackeray died in 2012.

Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

 

Tags

National National Bal Thackeray PM Modi Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Netaji Believed Indian Nationalism Was All About The Highest Ideals Of Human Race

Netaji Believed Indian Nationalism Was All About The Highest Ideals Of Human Race

Covid-19 India Logs 3,33,533 New Coronavairus Cases, 525 Fatalities

Over 3000 More Test Covid Positive In Bihar; 10 Fresh Deaths Reported

 West Bengal Govt To Begin Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students

Jammu Tops First-Ever District Good Governance Index In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter