Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
PM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi On 74th Death Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The Father of the Nation's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

PM Narendra Modi - PTI

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 10:52 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, saying it is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The Father of the Nation's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals," Modi tweeted.

"Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," he said.

