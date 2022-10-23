PM Modi Offers Prayers To Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi here.

This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a "Bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti". Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead.

Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.

Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He will be attending the Deepotsav celebrations.

Modi will witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the Deepotsav celebrations, a statement said.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa had said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit as part of the Deepotsav celebrations by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank.

The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots in the town.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

(Inputs from PTI)