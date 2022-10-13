Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 420 Crore To Improve Rural Roads In Poll-Bound Himachal Pradesh

The Prime Minister also unveiled two hydropower projects, flagged off the first run of the Vande Bharat express, and inaugurated the newly established IIT in Una district.

PM Modi addressing crowds in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.
PM Modi addressing crowds in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. Source: PTI

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 2:39 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh for upgrading 3,125 km of rural roads.

More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the central government under this phase of the PMGSY-III for upgrading 440 km of rural roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.

Other Announcements 

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones of two hydropower projects – the 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project. 

The two hydropower projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal Pradesh is expected to earn an annual revenue of around Rs 110 crore from these.
    
Earlier, Modi addressed a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Una district after flagging off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express. He also laid the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Pharma Park and inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una.

(With inputs from PTI)

National Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Narendra Modi BJP Himachal Pradesh Hydro-Power Projects Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) Elections
