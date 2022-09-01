Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Greets People On Nuakhai Juhar

"Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy," Modi tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 10:26 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar, a harvest festival celebrated in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

"Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy," Modi tweeted.

The festival is celebrated on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Sonia Gandhi's Mother

PM Narendra Modi's 2-Day Visit To Kerala Begins On Thursday

Why Is India Taking A U-Turn On Agri-Commodities' Exports?

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi BJP Govt Nuakhai Juhar Festive Season Narendra Modi New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Punjab School Education Board Open School Admission Started For 2022-23, Read Ahead To Know All Details

Punjab School Education Board Open School Admission Started For 2022-23, Read Ahead To Know All Details

Can Gautam Adani Become World's Second Richest Person Surpassing Amazon's Jeff Bezos?

Can Gautam Adani Become World's Second Richest Person Surpassing Amazon's Jeff Bezos?