PM Modi Greets CRPF Personnel On Raising Day Of Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the raising day of the force, and said it has distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and service.

The force was raised on this day in 1939 as Crown Representative's Police before a change in its nomenclature after Independence. It is the country's largest central police force and plays a critical role in counter insurgency measures.

Modi said, "Raising Day greetings to all @crpfindia personnel and their families. This force has distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service. The role of CRPF, be it in addressing security challenges or humanitarian challenges is commendable."