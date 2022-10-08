Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
PM Modi Greets Air Warriors On Air Force Day

On Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted air warriors and their families.

PM Narendra Modi
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:55 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families on Air Force Day.

Modi said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.

He tweeted, "On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of 'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam,' the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters."  

'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam' is a Sanskrit phrase that translates to 'touch the sky with glory.'

