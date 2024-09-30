PM Modi Dials Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu As Tensions Escalate In Middle East

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the escalating situation in West Asia. Modi's call with Netanayhu comes days after the Israeli military carried out extensive air strikes in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah leaders.
Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated that "terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages".
"India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," he added further.