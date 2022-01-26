Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
PM Modi Condoles Demise Of France’s Kathakali Patron Milena Salvini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the renowned Kathakali dancer Milena Salvini of France, will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. - PIB

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 8:22 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Kathakali dancer Milena Salvini of France and said she will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture.

She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2019 by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of performing arts.

"Ms. Milena Salvini will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture. She made numerous efforts to further popularise Kathakali across France," Modi tweeted.

"I am anguished by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and well-wishers. May her soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.
 

