Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Home National

PM Modi On Three-day Visit To Poll-bound Gujarat, Will Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 14,600 Crore

The Prime Minister will lay the foundational stones for an Educational Complex and Civil Hospital in Ahmadabad and declare Modhera village as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

PM Modi embarks upon a three-day visit to Gujarat
PM Modi embarks upon a three-day visit to Gujarat Source: PTI

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 10:01 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday where he will launch various projects worth more than Rs 14,600 crore and address gatherings ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.

Solarising Modhera Village

Modi will arrive in the evening and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth about Rs 3,900 crore at Modhera village in Mehsana district.

He will also declare Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village. Making Modhera as the country's first round-the-clock solar powered village involved developing a ground mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.

Thereon, the PM will also offer prayers at the Modheshwari Mata Temple and visit the Surya Mandir in Modhera.

Educational Complex and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul -- an educational complex for the needy students -- in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Additionally, he will visit Amod in Bharuch district where he will dedicate to the nation various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore.

In the evening, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will address a gathering at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,300 crore at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

He will then leave for the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in neighboring Madhya Pradesh, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

