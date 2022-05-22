Sunday, May 22, 2022
PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of Those Who Died In UP Road Crash

An SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a stationary truck in Siddharthnagar, leaving seven people dead. The incident occurred on Saturday night near Katya village in the Jogia Udaypur area.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 1:06 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

"The road accident in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh is very painful. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Modi was quoted as saying by his office.

The prime minister also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured. "The prime minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Siddharthnagar, UP. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

