Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi And Mauritian Counterpart Jugnauth Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad

To accord a grand welcome to Modi and Jugnauth, the  Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had erected 30 stages along the two-kilometer route from the Airport circle to Indira Bridge on the outskirts of the city

PM Modi And Mauritian Counterpart Jugnauth Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 10:31 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth took part in a roadshow here on Tuesday evening after arrival at the Ahmedabad airport.

The two traveled in separate vehicles as people lined up on both sides of the road. 

The two headed for the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after taking part in the roadshow.

Related stories

PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad Along Mauritian Counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Modi's cavalcade passed first, followed by cars in the Mauritian prime minister's convoy, officials said. 

Modi, seated in a closed car, was seen waving at the people.

To accord a grand welcome to Modi and Jugnauth, the  Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had erected 30 stages along the two-kilometer route from the Airport circle to Indira Bridge on the outskirts of the city,  it said in a release.

Artists performed traditional dances on these makeshift stages. 

Earlier in the day, prime minister Modi addressed women dairy farmers after inaugurating a newly built milk processing plant of Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district.
In the evening, Modi, accompanied by Jugnauth, performed ground-breaking for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. After that, both the leaders landed at the Ahmedabad Airport. 

Tags

National PM Modi Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Roadshow Ahmedabad Mauritius
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JioFiber Launches 'Entertainment Bonaza' Broadband Plans: Check Price, Features

JioFiber Launches 'Entertainment Bonaza' Broadband Plans: Check Price, Features

'Angrez Chudail' And 'Nakalchi Bhoot': The Ghosts Of Shimla Live On

'Angrez Chudail' And 'Nakalchi Bhoot': The Ghosts Of Shimla Live On