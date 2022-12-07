Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Winter Session Of Parliament: PM Modi Addresses Nation; Urges Parties To Give Chance To New MPs

Home National

Winter Session Of Parliament: PM Modi Addresses Nation; Urges Parties To Give Chance To New MPs

Ahead of winter session, PM Modi also urged political parties to give young members chance to participate in debates for their bright future. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 10:56 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament's winter session more productive.

Speaking to media ahead of the session's start, he said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, have told him that disruption and adjournment in Parliament is not good and this also denies younger MPs an opportunity to learn.

The prime minister urged all political parties to give first time MPs a chance to participate in debates for their bright future and also for preparing the next generation in democracy.

He also said that India hosting the G20 summit, which will be held next year, is not merely a diplomatic event but also a chance to showcase the country's capabilities before the world.

The prime minister said he had a cordial discussion with leaders of different parties recently at an all-party meeting on G20 and expressed hope that it will be reflected in Parliament as well.

Tags

National PM Modi Winter Session G20 Summit G20 Presidency
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Haryana CM Pays Surprise Visit To Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Office

Haryana CM Pays Surprise Visit To Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Office

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop