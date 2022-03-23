Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' | India Achieving USD-400 bn Goods Export Target A Key Milestone: PM Modi

Hailing the country's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, PM Modi asserted that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

PM Modi (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 11:29 am

Hailing the country's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal," Modi tweeted. 
He posted a graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.

