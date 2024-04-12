Playing Hooky With History 

Another alarming trend is the attempt to bring forth “uncovered” parts of history. While this attempt is exposing the failure of the liberal movement to course correct, it is also setting a dangerous precedent ahead of the elections. This year has particularly seen the release of several films that either parade the government’s agenda or glorify right-wing nationalistic leaders, while blurring the lines of history along the way. Sayandeb Chowdhury, a professor of literature at Krea University near Chennai, told The Guardian that cinema has become a “form of political mobilisation”. A film that showcased hypocrisy on both sides of the spectrum was Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a film on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a divisive Hindu nationalistic leader who fought against British Rule. The film focused on parts of Indian history that have been whitewashed or erased, while still pandering to the larger narrative of Hindu nationalism. The film touched upon critical points in Indian history, such as Bhagat Singh’s admiration of Savarkar. This part of history is not seen favourably by the Left, but it’s undeniable that Bhagat Singh was fond of Savarkar. Swatantra Veer Savarkar also makes an outlandish claim that India would have become free from British rule three decades earlier, if not for Mahatma Gandhi. As a viewer and a student of history, I would care to not make such an outlandish claim, unless I was there at the scene myself. And I’m guessing none of us were, including the director of the film. Films like these also point towards a scary future for India―one where the country’s founding leaders are seen as villains and those typically ‘marginalised’ in the books of history are seen as the real heroes. It also plays into the wider attempt of the right-wing to discard eminent historians of the country such as Thapar and Irfan Habib.