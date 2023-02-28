Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Photographic Politics Drags Between BJP-Samajwadi After Pal Murder Case

Home National

Photographic Politics Drags Between BJP-Samajwadi After Pal Murder Case

The incident has shaken and exposed the BJP-Yogi claims of freeing Uttar Pradesh of crimes and criminals.

Umesh Pals killing accused killed in encounter
Umesh Pals killing accused killed in encounter Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 2:38 pm

A heated exchange broke out between the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and the opposition in the state assembly on Saturday, February 25 preceded by the public killing of a murder case victim in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, was shot dead in broad daylight a day before, on Friday. A photograph of Pal's killing accused, Sadaqat Khan with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was shared by BJP leaders on Twitter following the opposition's sharp questions regarding security in BJP rule Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was quoted calling Yadav's party a "nursery of criminals" as per an NDTV report. Pathak also said that the Yogi government has zero tolerance for crime.

Related stories

Accused In UP MLA Witness' Murder Case Killed In Police Encounter

CM Adityanath Vows To Destroy Mafias 'Nurtured' By SP After Killing Of Witness In High-Profile Case

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured

"Our government has zero tolerance against crime. The whole state knows that the Samajwadi Party is a nursery of criminals. But we are committed to ensuring that no matter what reach any criminal has, we will not spare that person," Pathak said. The UP CM on Saturday had also alleged Yadav's Samajwadi Party of harboring criminals and awarding them.

Responding to the viral photographs shared by the BJP bandwagon, Akhilesh Yadav told the media, "One can get a photo clicked with anyone. Yesterday, the CM and I had a photo together. It is the age of social media, anyone comes and gets photo clicked".

Later, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei also tweeted a photograph of Khan with a former BJP MLA, Udaybhan Karwariya. Jamei's tweet mentioned Khan's association with the party along with Rahil, an accused in the case and brother of a BJP leader, who was recently removed by the party.

The attack on Pal was caught on the CCTV cameras present around the crime location. Khan, 27 was arrested for his alleged in the planning and murder of Pal on Friday. The incident has shaken and exposed the BJP-Yogi claims of freeing Uttar Pradesh of crimes and criminals. Against the backdrop of the lawlessness of the incident, the opposition has also questioned the government's assertions of turning the state into 'Ramrajya'.

Tags

National BJP Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Umesh Pal Murder
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM