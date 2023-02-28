Photographic Politics Drags Between BJP-Samajwadi After Pal Murder Case

A heated exchange broke out between the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and the opposition in the state assembly on Saturday, February 25 preceded by the public killing of a murder case victim in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, was shot dead in broad daylight a day before, on Friday. A photograph of Pal's killing accused, Sadaqat Khan with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was shared by BJP leaders on Twitter following the opposition's sharp questions regarding security in BJP rule Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was quoted calling Yadav's party a "nursery of criminals" as per an NDTV report. Pathak also said that the Yogi government has zero tolerance for crime.

"Our government has zero tolerance against crime. The whole state knows that the Samajwadi Party is a nursery of criminals. But we are committed to ensuring that no matter what reach any criminal has, we will not spare that person," Pathak said. The UP CM on Saturday had also alleged Yadav's Samajwadi Party of harboring criminals and awarding them.

Responding to the viral photographs shared by the BJP bandwagon, Akhilesh Yadav told the media, "One can get a photo clicked with anyone. Yesterday, the CM and I had a photo together. It is the age of social media, anyone comes and gets photo clicked".

Later, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei also tweeted a photograph of Khan with a former BJP MLA, Udaybhan Karwariya. Jamei's tweet mentioned Khan's association with the party along with Rahil, an accused in the case and brother of a BJP leader, who was recently removed by the party.

सदाकत वर्तमान में BJP का सदस्य था जिसकी फोटो सपा के साथ जोड़ी जा रही है



BJP की पूर्व विधायिका नीलम करवरिया के घर पर नीलम के पति उदयभान करवरिया के साथ सदाकत की फोटो BJP के साथ इस घटनाक्रम का कनेक्शन बताती हैं



इससे पहले भी एक BJP नेता राहिल इस केस का मास्टरमाइंड पकड़ा जा चुका है pic.twitter.com/SSGc4cVtmO — Ameeque Jamei (@ameeque_Jamei) February 28, 2023

The attack on Pal was caught on the CCTV cameras present around the crime location. Khan, 27 was arrested for his alleged in the planning and murder of Pal on Friday. The incident has shaken and exposed the BJP-Yogi claims of freeing Uttar Pradesh of crimes and criminals. Against the backdrop of the lawlessness of the incident, the opposition has also questioned the government's assertions of turning the state into 'Ramrajya'.