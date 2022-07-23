Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Parliamentarians To Bid Farewell To President Kovind

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament will attend the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 11:29 am

Parliamentarians will bid a fond farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening, a day before his tenure as the constitutional head ends.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Members of Parliament will attend the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Birla will present a citation on behalf of the parliamentarians to Kovind. A memento and a signature book signed by the MPs will also be presented to the outgoing President.

On Thursday, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India.

Murmu, the first tribal leader to be elected to the top constitutional post, will assume office on Monday.

On Friday night, Prime Minister Modi hosted dinner in Kovind's honour. Members of the Union council of ministers, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders, official sources said.

