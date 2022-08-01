Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Parliament Passes Bill To Extend Domestic Laws To Indian Research Stations In Antarctic region

The Rajya Sabha has passed a bill that seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to Indian research stations in the Antarctic region.

undefined
Rajya Sabha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 5:48 pm

The Parliament on Monday passed a bill that seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, piloted in the Upper House by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, was passed with a voice vote after a brief discussion amid a protest by the Opposition on various issues, including the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. 

Related stories

ED Arrests Sena MP Sanjay Raut In Money Laundering Case; Shiv Sena MPs Protest In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Uproar By Opposition Parties

Decision To Suspend 19 Opposition MPs From Rajya Sabha Taken With Heavy Heart: Piyush Goyal

The House rejected several amendments moved by Opposition parties, including for sending the bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha for scrutiny of the proposed legislation. The Lok Sabha had given its approval to the bill on July 22. The Opposition had demanded division on sending the bill to the Select Committee. 

Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was chairing the session, had called for the division. With several members protesting in the Well of the House, Kalita said the division cannot take place unless MPs are in their allotted seats, and he called it off.  The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research. The bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorization of another party to the Antarctic Treaty, provides for inspection by an officer appointed by the government, and for a penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and the protection of the environment of the icy continent. The House was adjourned after the passage of the bill to meet Tuesday.

Tags

National Rajya Sabha Indian Antarctic Bill Research Stations Antarctic Treaty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video