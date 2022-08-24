Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Parliament Panel Calls IRCTC And Twitter Officials Over Citizens' Data Security, Privacy

Sources in the panel said the issue will be taken up for discussion in the meeting with the IRCTC officials. The Railways has not officially commented on the tender. However, highly placed sources said it will be withdrawn considering the fact that the government has withdrawn the Data Protection Bill from Parliament.

IRCTC
IRCTC floated a tender to hire a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data with the aim to generate revenue PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 4:54 pm

A parliamentary panel has called top officials of the Railways' catering arm IRCTC and is likely to question them about a tender floated by it to hire a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data, sources said on Wednesday.

The officials of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will depose before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on the issue of citizens' data security and privacy on Friday, as per the notice of the meeting issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

On the same day, representatives of Twitter India will also appear before the panel on the same issue, the notice reads. The IRCTC, which has more than 10 crore users, of which 7.5 crore are active users, has floated a tender to hire a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data with the aim to generate revenue up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Related stories

Govt Asks Smart Phone Companies To Furnish Full Details Of Data Security By Sep 12

Sources in the panel said the issue will be taken up for discussion in the meeting with the IRCTC officials. The Railways has not officially commented on the tender. However, highly placed sources said it will be withdrawn considering the fact that the government has withdrawn the Data Protection Bill from Parliament.

The Centre had on August 3 withdrew the long-awaited Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019 to replace it with a new bill with a ‘comprehensive framework’ and ‘contemporary digital privacy laws’.

According to the IRCTC tender document, the data to be studied will include information captured by the transporter's various public facing applications such as "name, age, mobile number, gender, address, e-mail ID, class of journey, payment mode, login or password" and other details.

The Tharoor-led panel has been holding meeting with various stakeholders including tech companies, social media firms, ministries and other regulators on the issue of citizens' data security and privacy.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Parliament Panel IRCTC Twitter Officials Citizens' Data Security Privacy Data Protection Bill Generate Revenue
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha