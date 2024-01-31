National

Ram Temple A Dream Turned Reality, Says President Murmu In Parliament Address

President Droupadi Murmu said this is her first address in the new Parliament building, which was built at the beginning of the 'Amrit Kaal.

Outlook Web Desk

January 31, 2024

(Source: X/President of India) : President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Source: X/President of India)

Flanked by guards carrying Sengol, President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Parliament House for her address to the joint session of both Houses on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in a buggy at the Parliament House.

The Sengol was carried and installed in her presence.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing of the women's reservation Bill and also spoke about the Ayodhya Ram temple.

"Building of Ram temple has been a dream of centuries, it is a reality now," President Murmu said in Parliament.

This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', she said.

"...This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building," Murmu said.

Highlighting the feats achieved by India last year, President Murmu said, "The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel."

President Murmu also said that be it terrorism or expansionism, the Indian security forces are giving a befitting response. She asserted that the Modi government's efforts to strengthen internal security are visible to everyone.

Murmu said there is a sense of security in Jammu and Kashmir and there has been a significant reduction in the incidents of separatism in the Northeast.

