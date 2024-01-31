Ram Temple A Dream Turned Reality, Says President Murmu In Parliament Address

President Droupadi Murmu said this is her first address in the new Parliament building, which was built at the beginning of the 'Amrit Kaal.

"...This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building," Murmu said.