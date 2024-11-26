National

PAN 2.0 Project: Cards To Get Clubbed, Single Digital Portal, QR Codes To Be Used | All You Need To Know

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the approval for the project came from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So far, approximately 78 crore PANs have been issued by the Centre, with 98 percent of them belonging to individuals.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a bid to turn the Permanent Account Number (PAN) into a 'common business identifier' for all digital systems across government agencies, the Centre announced the PAN 2.0 Project worth rupees 1,435 crores.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the approval for the project came from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So far, approximately 78 crore PANs have been issued by the Centre, with 98 percent of them belonging to individuals.

According to the official press release issued by the Centre, "This will be an upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as PAN validation service."

"The PAN 2.0 Project resonates with the vision of the Government enshrined in Digital India by enabling the use of PAN as Common Identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies," the release further added.

ALSO READ | PAN Cards Not Linked To Aadhaar Will Be Cancelled, Last Day To File Returns Today, Says Revenue Secretary

PAN Project 2.0: What's new in the second edition?

According to Vaishnaw, through the new initiative, the existing PAN system will undergo complete updation. The project will also revamp the IT infrastructure, and establish PAN as a universal business identifier across various digital platforms of designated government agencies.

The project will also introduce a technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services. The planned changes are designed to increase the ease of access and speedy service delivery as well.

The other benefits of the project include single source of truth and data consistency, eco-friendly processes, cost optimization, security, and optimisation of infrastructure for greater agility.

ALSO READ | Explained: Why You Need To Link PAN, Aadhaar Card By June 30

As per the blue print of the new e-Governance project, all Permanent Account Number (PAN), Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN), and Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) will be clubbed to establish the common business identifier under a single digital portal. It will also enable paperless services.

The Centre will also improvise the 10-digit alphanumeric PAN by including a QR code.

"One of the most important features would be a PAN data vault system. The PAN-related information is used by many entities such as banks, and insurance companies. We give details of PAN at various places. So, those (entities) who take details of PAN, they will have to keep PAN data safely, mandatorily through the data vault system,” Vaishnaw said on Monday. 

ALSO READ | Aadhaar-PAN Link Last Date Today: Know How To Do It To Avoid Higher TDS

PAN 2.0: FAQs

Does one need to apply for a new PAN? 

According to an Indian Express report, fresh applications won't be required for the existing PAN holders for a new PAN. However, they will have the provision to get the new PAN 2.0 card. The government has confirmed in validation of the existing cards even after the upgrade. 

What about the charges for getting a new PAN card?  

No charges will be applicable. As per the project, the new upgraded PAN cards with enhanced features, such as a QR code for better security, will be provided free of charge.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Score: Saim Ayub, Shafique Build Solid Start As PAK Reach 114/0 In 15 Overs Chasing 146
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Constitution Day 2024: Celebrations And Criticisms – Who Said What
  2. Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  3. PAN 2.0 Project: Cards To Get Clubbed, Single Digital Portal, QR Codes To Be Used | All You Need To Know
  4. 16 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; Tributes Pour In
  5. 'Was Preparing Food For Him When The Devastating News Arrived,' Mother Of Sambhal’s Youngest Victim
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  2. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  3. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  4. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  5. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here