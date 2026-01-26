Pakistan’s Designs Won’t Succeed In J&K: Dy CM Choudhary

Security forces vigilant as UT looks to revive tourism

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary at NCP office
J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary at NCP office | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary said Pakistan is attempting to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir, but security forces will foil any such designs.

  • Paying tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, he said J&K has recovered after Operation Sindoor and is ready to welcome tourists again.

  • Choudhary highlighted development work by the Omar Abdullah government, sought more Central assistance, and reiterated hope for early restoration of statehood.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary stated on Monday that while Pakistan is attempting to cause unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces will not permit the malicious plans to be carried out.

During his speech at Bakshi Stadium on Republic Day. Although Jammu and Kashmir suffered during Operation Sindoor, Choudhary said the union territory has already recovered and is prepared to welcome tourists once more.

"Today, I pay tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The tourists had come here from various parts of the country. Pakistan is trying to harm our tourist industry by spreading terror, but our security forces will not allow them to succeed," Choudhary said in his Republic Day address at the Bakshi Stadium here.

The deputy chief minister lauded the role of security forces in dealing with terrorism but asserted that their job was not done yet.

"The police and other security forces. Security forces have done a great job in countering terrorism, but the job of the police is not over yet. They have to fight the drug menace and save the youth from drugs," he said.

Choudhary listed the several welfare and development initiatives implemented during the previous 15 months by the elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

He stated that although the government was dedicated to resolving every issue that the people of Jammu and Kashmir faced, there were certain limitations as well.

"We hope the Centre will provide ample financial assistance to meet the development needs of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister paid tributes to the martyrs at the Balidhan Stambh at Pratap Park in the Lal Chowk area.

Talking to reporters, he expressed hope that the coming year will be good for Jammu and Kashmir in terms of tourism, which he termed the backbone of the economy.

Asked about restoration of statehood, Choudhary said it was a promise made by the prime minister and home minister of the country before the Parliament and the Supreme Court that Jammu and Kashmir will get back the status of a state soon.

