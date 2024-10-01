National

'Own Daughter Married': Madras HC To Sadhguru's Isha Foundation On Man's Claim Of 'Girls Kept Captive'

The Madras High Court on Monday also directed the police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to collect all case details registered against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation at Vellingiri foothills in Coimbatore district and produce them before it for further consideration.

Sadhguru isha foundation
Isha Foundation is a non-profit spiritual organisation founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Photo: isha.sadhguru.org
info_icon

Hearing a case in which a man alleged his daughters were kept captive inside 'Isha Foundation' before the court and set them at liberty, the Madras High Court on Monday asked why its founder - popular spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev - is encouraging young women to renounce worldly life when his own daughters are married.

The Madras High Court on Monday also directed the police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to collect all case details registered against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation at Vellingiri foothills in Coimbatore district and produce them before it for further consideration.

The Habeas corpus petition, filed by Dr S Kamaraj, sought a direction to the police to produce his two daughters, whom he alleged were held captive inside 'Isha Foundation' before the court and set them at liberty.

What Is The Case

The petitioner, a retired professor from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University of Coimbatore, alleged that the foundation was abusing his two daughters by brainwashing and converting them as monks and not even allowing the parents and relatives to meet them

Both his daughters are masters of Engineering, according to a news agency PTI report.

The situation inside the institution was also widely criticized by the petitioner in the plea. The petition also reportedly mentioned about a doctor, working at the very same institution, against who a criminal case under POCSO has been registered. The allegation against the said person was that he molested 12 girls studying in the Adivasi Government School, the bench added.

The bench said the counsel for the petitioner ubmitted there were several other criminal cases registered and allegations pending.

The bench said the petitioner has stated that on June 15, 2024 his elder daughter called the petitioner over mobile and said the younger sibling was fasting unto death till he gave up his legal protest and litigations against Isha Yoga Centre.

The petitioner shall produce the details of criminal cases registered against the institution and the Additional Public Prosecutor also shall collect all those case details and place them before us for further consideration", the bench added.

"With reference to the said allegations, Coimbatore Rural Police having jurisdiction shall conduct an enquiry and file a status report before this Court", the bench added and posted to October 4, further hearing of the case.

What Madras HC Said On Sadhguru

When the matter was taken up on Monday, September 30, asked why a man like Jaggi Vasudev, who had himself married off his only daughter, had encouraged young women to renounce the worldly life and live the life of "hermitess".

"We want to know why a person who had given his daughter in marriage and made her settle well in life is encouraging the daughters of others to tonsure their heads and live the life of a hermitess," an NDTV report quoted Justice Sivagnanam as saying.

The Isha Foundation claimed that the women choose to stay with them voluntarily, the report said.

"We believe that adult individuals have the freedom and wisdom to choose their paths. We do not impose marriage or monkhood, as these are personal choices. The Isha Yoga Centre accommodates thousands who are not monks, alongside a few who have embraced Brahmacharya or monkhood," the report quoted the foundation as saying.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win Second Test In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
  3. Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. MUM Vs ROI, Irani Cup: Devdutt Padikkal Plucks Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 28.12% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  2. Four More Mortal Remains Of 1968 IAF Plane Crash Victims Recovered In Himachal Pradesh
  3. J&K Polls: Third And Final Phase Takes Place
  4. Income Tax: Revised TDS Rates Come Into Effect With Significant Cuts | Know The Changes
  5. 'Own Daughter Married': Madras HC To Sadhguru's Isha Foundation On Man's Claim Of 'Girls Kept Captive'
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  2. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
  3. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon | Top Points
  4. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  5. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win Second Test In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d