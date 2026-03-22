Owaisi Alleges Cancellation Of 5 lakh BC Certificates Ahead Of Polls In West Bengal

He claimed that the fate of about 55 lakh people remains uncertain regarding their participation in the upcoming Assembly polls in the eastern state.

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Owaisi Alleges Cancellation Of 5 lakh BC Certificates Ahead Of Polls In West Bengal
Owaisi Alleges Cancellation Of 5 lakh BC Certificates Ahead Of Polls In West Bengal
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  • Addressing a rally here he expressed concern over the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, governed by Trinamool Congress.

  • He noted that during the panchayat election in Malda, AIMIM secured 60,000 votes and the party had contested five to six seats in the last assembly polls.

  • The energy demand of India stands at 22 million barrels of oil per day and it will increase to 43.6 million in 2050.

Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that around five lakh Backward Classes certificates have been cancelled in West Bengal, most of them belonging to Muslims.

Addressing a rally here he expressed concern over the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, governed by Trinamool Congress.

He claimed that the fate of about 55 lakh people remains uncertain regarding their participation in the upcoming Assembly polls in the eastern state. He added that the Muslims constitute 30 per cent of the electorate in the poll-bound state.

“About five lakh backward class certificates have been cancelled, most of which are backward class certificates of Muslims. There are many stories of injustice,” he said. Owaisi said the AIMIM has tied up with suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir-floated Am Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) for the high-stakes Assembly polls in that state.

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He noted that during the panchayat election in Malda, AIMIM secured 60,000 votes and the party had contested five to six seats in the last assembly polls. Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is scheduled on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4.

On the shortage of gas supplies in the country, the Hyderabad MP attacked the NDA government at the Centre, alleging that the country's strategic petroleum reserves for crude oil would last only nine to ten days.

However, when it comes to LNG or LPG there is no such mechanism, he said. Citing the International Energy Agency nroms, he said countries should maintain at least 90 days of strategic reserves.

The energy demand of India stands at 22 million barrels of oil per day and it will increase to 43.6 million in 2050.

“For 11 years, we have known that the Strait of Hormuz is a very dangerous area. But now that the problems have increased. Now that the commercial gas cylinders are shutting down. What are you doing now? Why haven't you diversified for 11 years? And what guarantee do you have that Australia, Algeria, Canada, Norway will give it to us? Now we are in a crisis,” he said, hitting out PM Modi.

Owaisi said India has followed a balanced foreign policy and maintained good ties with every nation. He rebuked US President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict against Iran. PTI ROH

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