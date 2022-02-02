Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Over 20 Lakh Notes Of Fake Indian Currency Seized From 2016-20

Over 20 lakh fake Indian currency notes of different denominations were recovered in the country between 2016 and 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. 

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 7:38 pm

Over 20 lakh fake Indian currency notes of different denominations were recovered, in the country between 2016 and 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed, on Wednesday. 


Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that 4,67,346 fake notes of Rs 2,000; 5,22,381 fake notes of banned Rs 1,000 and, 2,97,372 fake notes of banned Rs 500 were recovered in the five years.


As many as 2,97,372 fake notes of new Rs 500 notes, 43,406 fake notes of Rs 200 and 3,43,483 fake notes of Rs 100 were also recovered, during the said period, he said in a written reply to a question.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of all Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. Subsequently, the government had also announced the introduction of new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes for circulation.

With PTI inputs.

