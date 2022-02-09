Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Over 16,000 Committed Suicide Due To Bankruptcy, 9,140 Due To Unemployment In 3 Years: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 5,213 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020, 5,908 in 2019 and 4,970 in 2018.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 3:11 pm

Over 16,000 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness, while 9,140 people ended their lives due to unemployment between 2018 and 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.


Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 5,213 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020, 5,908 in 2019 and 4,970 in 2018.


A total of 3,548 people committed suicide due to unemployment in 2020, 2,851 in 2019 and 2,741 in 2018; he said replying to a written question.

 

With PTI inputs.

