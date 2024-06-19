Outlook cover: 'Ideology Is For The Library'

With the return of coalition era and a shift from Modi Sarkar to NDA Sarkar, where does ideology fit? With Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar emerging as kingmakers, who holds the reins to India’s political landscape?
'Ideology Is For The Library'
Outlook's next issue delves into India's changing political landscape under the new NDA Sarkar.
