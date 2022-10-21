Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Orders Issued To Ensure Yamuna Not Polluted During Chhath, Says Kejriwal

Chhath Puja will be celebrated like before on the ghats of the Yamuna. Orders have been given to all officers that all arrangements are made to ensure that the Yamuna is not polluted.

Devotees offer prayers after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during ‘Nahay Khay’ Puja of the Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.
Updated: 21 Oct 2022 3:59 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said officials had been directed to ensure that the Yamuna was not polluted during Chhath.

"Chhath Puja will be celebrated like before on the ghats of the Yamuna. Orders have been given to all officers that all arrangements are made to ensure that the Yamuna is not polluted," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. It involves the offering of "arghya" to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis living in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

