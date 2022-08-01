Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Opposition Stages Walkout As Protest To Nirmala Sitharaman’s Reply On Price Rise

The Opposition members from Congress and DMK staged walkout in the middle of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s defence of price rise.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(File photo)

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 9:24 pm

Members of Congress and DMK on Monday walked out of Lok Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to a debate on price rise.

In the middle of Sitharaman's reply, Congress members walked out of the House. After a few minutes, DMK members also walked out as a mark of protest.

Later talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Congress member Manish Tewari, who initiated the debate, said that as per the government, "no inflation exists like no one killed Jessica. Everything is hunky-dory, that is your (government) response to the concerns raised by the Opposition".

He also said the minister's response was arrogant. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

