One Nation, One Election: Advantage Large National Parties

The recoupling of elections may benefit the national parties as it will help them deploy their campaign resources more efficiently. This can potentially alter the political landscape by limiting the space for smaller parties including the smaller national parties. Other than the two main national parties, there are three types of parties in the country: multi-state parties with a strong presence in one state, one-state parties and sub-state parties. Under the present arrangement, despite resource constraints some of the smaller parties can contest assembly elections in several states and graduate to the status of national party as different states face elections at different times. Simultaneous elections will force these parties to choose between stretching their resources thin across states and focusing on the state of primary interest to them.