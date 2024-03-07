One-Horned Rhinos To Lizards & Birds | Pobitora Sanctuary In Assam, A Wildlife Lover's Paradise

A Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati.
A monitor lizard comes out of a hole inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati.
Tourists on a safari photograph a Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati.
Asian Openbill storks feed inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati.
A Wild Water Buffalo grazes inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati.
An adult Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros walks with a calf inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati.
Tourists on a safari watch birds inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati.
A Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros reclines inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati.