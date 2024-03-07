National

One-Horned Rhinos To Lizards & Birds | Pobitora Sanctuary In Assam, A Wildlife Lover's Paradise

Nestled in the southern bank of the Brahmaputra in the Morigaon district in Assam lies the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary which is home to a variety of wildlife creatures. From one-horned Rhinoceros walking inside to wild lizards coming out of holes, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has stunning scenes to offer.