One-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, as 71 more people recuperated from the disease while 60 new infections were reported, a senior health official said.

The caseload in the northeastern state stood at 66,106, and 65,421 people have recovered from the disease, he said. The state had on Thursday reported 78 new Covid-19 cases and 79 recoveries, the official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 296 with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, nine were reported from Namsai, eight from Siang, six from the Capital Complex Region, five from Upper Siang and four each from West Kameng, Kamle, East Siang and Dibang Valley districts.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 389 active cases, the SSO said. Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 65, followed by Dibang Valley at 61, Upper Siang at 25 and East Siang at 24 and the Capital Complex Region and Lower Subansiri district at 21 each.

The Capital Complex Region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas. Altogether 12,84,658 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state thus far, including 370 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Over 18.09 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung added.

