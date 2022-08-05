Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

One-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

Among the new cases, nine were reported from Namsai, eight from Siang, six from the Capital Complex Region, five from Upper Siang and four each from West Kameng, Kamle, East Siang and Dibang Valley districts.

undefined
One-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 4:12 pm

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, as 71 more people recuperated from the disease while 60 new infections were reported, a senior health official said.

The caseload in the northeastern state stood at 66,106, and 65,421 people have recovered from the disease, he said.  The state had on Thursday reported 78 new Covid-19 cases and 79 recoveries, the official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 296 with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Related stories

Odisha Logs 836 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Mizoram Logs 209 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Covid-19: Thane Records 174 New Cases, Active Tally At 802

Among the new cases, nine were reported from Namsai, eight from Siang, six from the Capital Complex Region, five from Upper Siang and four each from West Kameng, Kamle, East Siang and Dibang Valley districts.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 389 active cases, the SSO said. Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 65, followed by Dibang Valley at 61, Upper Siang at 25 and East Siang at 24 and the Capital Complex Region and Lower Subansiri district at 21 each. 

The Capital Complex Region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas. Altogether 12,84,658 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state thus far, including 370 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Over 18.09 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Covid Deaths Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years