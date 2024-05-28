On The Election Trail: Stories From The Hindi Heartland

While it may seem that the backward castes and classes have united against the saffron party, a political commentator in Hathras reminded me of the presence of the third party—the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He said that the Jatav community, which is in huge numbers in Hathras, has always supported Mayawati and will continue to do so, regardless of her chances of winning. This loyalty means that votes which might have gone to the INDIA bloc will be divided, likely resulting in a BJP victory. He noted that this is the case for most reserved seats in UP, where Mayawati's supporters are substantial and committed to voting for her. So although BSP might be absent from the political discourse, it is very much the kingmaker in the background.