Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Odisha Reports 95 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha now has 593 active cases, while 13,25,205 people have recovered from the disease, including 94 in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 4:58 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,050 on Tuesday as 95 more people, including 10 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The death toll remained at 9,199 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said. Odisha now has 593 active cases, while 13,25,205 people have recovered from the disease, including 94 in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was at 1.12 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 8,507 sample tests.

(With PTI inputs)

