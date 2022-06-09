Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Odisha Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases

Odisha now has 127 active cases, and nine more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,270.

COVID-19 cases in Odisha PTI

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 6:29 pm

Odisha recorded 31 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 12 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,576, a health department bulletin said. 

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the bulletin.

Odisha now has 127 active cases, and nine more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,270. The daily positivity rate was 0.29 per cent as the new infections were detected from 10,522 sample tests, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

