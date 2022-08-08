Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Odisha Logs 652 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,19,527 on Monday as 652 more people, including 132 children, tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the toll to 9,149, a bulletin by the health department said.

COVID-19

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 3:23 pm

The state had logged 730 infections on Sunday.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of new infections at 137, followed by 70 in Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated.

Odisha now has 5,798 active cases, of which 1,357 are in Sundargarh.

As many as 704 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the recoveries to 13,04,527.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

Odisha's daily positivity rate stood at 3.63 per cent as the state conducted 17,966 sample tests in the last 24 hours.

(Inputs from PTI)

