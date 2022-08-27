Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Logs 289 Covid Cases, 1 Death

The state now has 1,989 active COVID-19 cases, while 286 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number recoveries to 13,15,459.

Odisha Logs 289 Covid Cases, 1 Death
Odisha Logs 289 Covid Cases, 1 Death

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 4:55 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,26,672 on Saturday as 289 more people, including 54 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 9,171 as a 65-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Kalahandi district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 296 infections and two fatalities on Friday.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Reports 9,520 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To Below 90,000

Chhattisgarh Sees 175 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,272

Tamil Nadu Logs 539 New Covid-19 Cases

The state now has 1,989 active COVID-19 cases, while 286 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number recoveries to 13,15,459.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.58 per cent as 18,287 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases It Compant Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Odisha
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Binance To Halt Trading Of Terra Classic (LUNC) For Its Network Upgrade

Binance To Halt Trading Of Terra Classic (LUNC) For Its Network Upgrade

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet