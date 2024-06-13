National

Odisha Govt Would Solve Problems Of Common People In Villages: CM

Majhi made the assertion while visiting the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Dash, an icon of the state, in Suando village in Puri district.

PTI
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asserted that the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto is 'Modi's guarantee' and that his government would solve issues affecting common people in villages.

Majhi made the assertion while visiting the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Dash, an icon of the state, in Suando village in Puri district.

"We are concerned with the problems faced by people in rural areas as they were neglected during the previous government," Majhi told reporters. He said the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto would be fulfilled in the next five years.

The BJP, in its election manifesto, has promised a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,100 for every quintal of paddy, piped water connection to all the households and pucca houses for the poor, among others.

The chief minister, accompanied by his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and some other ministers, paid floral tributes at the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Dash. They met the villagers and discussed the issues faced by them.

Majhi said his government would bring a 'Sambrudha Krushak Niti' within 100 days for the overall development of the farmers.

Earlier in the day, Majhi and his team had visited Puri where all four gates of the Jagannath temple were opened. Three of the gates were shut since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

