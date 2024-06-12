Odisha| Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik And PM Modi's Graceful Meeting After BJP-BJD Poll Feud | WATCH

Despite the fact that Naveen Patnaik will no longer be spearheading the state affairs of Odisha after a prolonged reign of 24 years as the BJP emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assembly election in the state which was conducted simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, the former Chief Minister graciously attended the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, a four-time BJP MLA Mohan Majhi, on Wednesday.
In a widely circulated video, Naveen Patnaik, the former Odisha CM and a veteran politician known for his balancing acts with the Centre, was seen getting a warm welcome by the BJP top leaders on the stage. Patnaik was also seen having a long conversation with PM Narendra Modi today.
The BJP-BJD relationship
In a prolonged tenure of 24 years, Patnaik showcased skillful political moves while maintaining a balanced relation with the Centre by staying equally away from both the powerhouses of Indian politics, the BJP and Congress.
The only exception was the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections when Modi-led BJP and Patnaik-led BJD directly confronted each other.