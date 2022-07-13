Odisha CM Welcomes Centre's Free Precaution Dose Announcement

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's announcement to provide free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults.

Maintaining that the pandemic is not over yet, he urged people to get vaccinated for a COVID-free Odisha.

"Welcome the decision of the Government of India to launch a special drive to provide free precaution doses of #COVID19 vaccines to 18-59 age group of people. Appeal all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a #CovidFreeOdisha (sic)," he tweeted.

Odisha on Wednesday logged 743 Covid-19 cases. In view of the rise in cases, the state government made wearing masks compulsory in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

-With PTI Input