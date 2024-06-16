National

Odisha CM Asks Officials To Ensure Medical Assistance To Minor Boy Suffering From Rare Disease

Majhi also told officials concerned to provide Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to his family members, according to an official statement

| Photo: PTI
Mohan Charan Majhi File Photo
info_icon

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday asked the district administration of Bhadrak to provide immediate health assistance to Babuli Barik, a minor boy suffering from a rare disease.

Majhi also told officials concerned to provide Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to his family members, according to an official statement.

Babuli, 14, is suffering from a rare disease called Traumatic Neuro Motor Disorder and his parents are unable to pay for proper treatment of the minor, it said.

As per the direction of Majhi, a team of doctors went to Babuli's village in Madhapur for a check-up, following which he has been referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment, the statement said.

The district administration has also been asked to be in touch with the family.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; Fire At Mundka Factory
  2. Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Seeks Police Protection For Pipelines, BJP Protests, Jal Board Office Vandalised | Latest
  3. Mumbai Shinde Sena MP's Relative Booked For Using Phone To 'Unlock EVM'
  4. Odisha CM Asks Officials To Ensure Medical Assistance To Minor Boy Suffering From Rare Disease
  5. Kashmir: Earthen Lamps, Prayers, & Hymns On Kheer Bhawani Temple | See Photos
Entertainment News
  1. How To Slay A Riveting Red Ensemble? B-Town Divas Share Some Inspiration
  2. Songwriters Hall Of Fame: Carrie Underwood, Priscilla Presley And Others Attend The Annual Awards Nite – View Pics
  3. 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Faces Two-Year Wait, Showrunner Explains Why
  4. ‘Sisterhood’: Enjoying The Joys Of Friendship To Remembering School Adventures – 5 Reasons Why This Should Be On Your Watch List
  5. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
Sports News
  1. Grand Prix (Czech Republic) 2024: India's Lovlina Borgohain Bags Silver Ahead Of Paris Games
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC Sign Defender Mandar Rao Dessai
  4. Australia Edge Scotland In Close T20 World Cup Match; England March Into Super 8 - In Pics
  5. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 39: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Russian Forces Storm Detention Centre To Free Staff Taken Hostage, Kill Inmates Responsible
  2. 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Faces Two-Year Wait, Showrunner Explains Why
  3. Pak: Cops Rescue Minor From Getting Married To 72-Year-Old Man; Father, Groom Booked
  4. Two Dead, Multiple Injured In Shooting At Juneteenth Festival In Texas
  5. Israel's Army Says It Will Pause Daytime Fighting Along A Route In Southern Gaza To Help Ramp Up Aid
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow