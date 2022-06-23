Odisha-based Public Transport Service Receives Prestigious UN Public Service Award

An Odisha-based public transport service is among the 10 global initiates honored with a prestigious United Nations award on Wednesday for their role and efforts in helping the world recover better from COVID-19. Mo Bus, Capital Region Urban Transport India is the recipient of the prestigious UN Public Service Awards, the global organization announced.



Ten initiatives from Brazil, Canada, India, Ireland, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Ukraine have been recognized for their innovative public service delivery with the prestigious UN Public Service Awards at a virtual celebration organized by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs on Wednesday.



The awards recognize 10 innovations to help the world recover better from COVID-19 and the winning initiatives help keep children safe, advance gender equality, and protect life below water. Liu Zhenmin announced the 2022 UN Public Service Award winners, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, during a virtual event to commemorate the United Nations Public Service Day.



According to information on the company website, in 2010, Bhubaneswar Puri Transport Services was created with a mandate to manage and operate the bus services on intra-city as well as inter-city routes in Bhubaneswar and between Bhubaneshwar, Puri, Cuttack, and Khurda. Over the years BPTS evolved into Capital Region Urban Transport, more commonly known as CRUT on May 4, 2018, with the vision to reorganize the public transit services in the city.



A fishing village in Thailand using drone technology to save life below water; community centers in Brazil keeping children off the streets; transparent electronic public auction systems in Ukraine; and the implementation of equal pay for women and people from disadvantaged communities in Canada – these are just some of the bold innovations honored at this year’s event. All of this year’s winners have implemented new solutions to provide services to people while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Winning initiatives also leveraged ICTs and digital government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrated public institutions’ resilience and inventiveness in times of crisis. The UN Public Service Awards recognize excellence in public service delivery that promotes effectiveness, transparency, and inclusiveness to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.