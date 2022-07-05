Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Nupur Sharma Row Is BJP's Conspiracy To Further Its Divisive Policy: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Nupur Sharma controversy was a conspiracy of the BJP to further its divisive policy and asserted that Nupur should be arrested.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee File Photo

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:44 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Nupur Sharma controversy was a "conspiracy of the BJP to further its divisive policy" and asserted that the suspended saffron party spokesperson should be arrested as no one must be allowed to "play with fire".

Speaking at a conclave organised by a television channel, which was broadcast live on the CM's Facebook page, Banerjee alleged that BJP was spreading fake news and videos through social networking sites.

"The Nupur Sharma controversy is totally a conspiracy...hatred and divisive policy of the BJP. Why was she not arrested? Arrest her because you cannot play with fire. In our country we are all together. If you don't trust the people then how will you trust yourself? I am for all the communities – Hindus, Muslims, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists," she said.

She claimed India's global image has taken a beating because of Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

Referring to FIRs lodged earlier over circulation of fake videos of violent incidents in Bangladesh alleging that those took place in West Bengal, Banerjee said, "BJP is misusing social media...they have given money to spread fake, communal videos and news. There are so many TV channels that get paid to do so."

"The Nupur Sharma controversy is dividing my country and affecting our image. I cannot see my country bowing down morally to others because of a particular party. Some countries have boycotted our items. This is a matter of shame," Banerjee said.

Kolkata Police had on Saturday issued a lookout notice for Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed after she failed to appear before police officers despite being summoned four times.

FIRs have been booked at 10 police stations in the city against Sharma.

Sharma has failed to appear before officers of Amherst Street Police Station and Narkeldanga Police Station despite being summoned by them two times each following which the lookout notice was issued on Saturday.

(with inputs from PTI)

