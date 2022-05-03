Number Game: How India's Major Languages Except Hindi Lost National Share Since 1961

Fifty-four years ago, in 1968, the Indian Parliament under prime minister Indira Gandhi resolved to push for increasing the use of Hindi in all official work of the Union government. Since then, the share of Hindi-speakers in the country has recorded a staggering increase while most other major languages have lost their share, census reports between 1961 and 2011 reveal.

If the Union government’s policy of spreading Hindi on the basis of ‘inspiration, incentive and goodwill,’ as described by Union home minister Kiren Rijiju in the Parliament in 2015, is one reason behind this growth, another reason is surely the way the Census report prepares the linguistic demography chart – grouping smaller languages under a major language having similarities.

For example, of the 234 ‘identifiable mother tongues’ listed in the 2001 Census report, 93 were grouped under the 22 Scheduled Languages and 141 grouped under 100 non-scheduled languages. In 2011, 270 mother tongues were clubbed under 22 Scheduled and 99 non-Scheduled languages.

Hindi has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of this grouping. In 2001, as many as 48 mother tongues with more than 10,000 speakers each, and the mother tongue of another 1.47 crore people whose language is spoken by less than 10,000, were clubbed under the Hindi language group. In 2011, 55 other mother tongues were clubbed under Hindi.

In contrast, only three languages - Chakma, Hajong and Rajbanshi, with a speaker strength of 7.8 lakh people, were clubbed under Bengali; Are and Koli with a speaker strength of 67,000 clubbed under Marathi; Odia had seven languages with 34 lakh speakers clubbed under it, while Yerukala, Kaikadi and Karava, with a speaker strength of 1.04 lakh were clubbed under Tamil and Vadari with about 2 lakh speakers were grouped under Telugu.

As a result, while Hindi is actually spoken by 32.22 crore people (2011), or 26.61 per cent of India’s population, the grouping took the number to 52.83 crore, or 43.63 per cent of India’s population.

In half a century between 1961 and 2011, India’s population grew by 2.75 times (from 43.89 crore to 121.08 crore). During this period, Marathi grew by 2.52 times, while Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam grew by 2.14 times, 2.26 times and 2.04 times, respectively. Kannada grew by 2.51 times, Gujarati by 2.73 times and Odia by 2.18 times. Bengali, whose speakers migrated large-scale from Bangladesh throughout these five decades, recorded a growth of 2.84 times. Hindi grew by 2.61 times during this period.

It is clear that the southern languages had a slower growth rate, even though the growth rate of Hindi was not extraordinarily high. But if we look at the data for Hindi as a group, it grew by 4.29 times.

Therefore, the population share of Marathi has come down from 7.69 per cent in 1961 to 6.83 per cent in 2011, and for Tamil it has come down from 6.94 per cent to 5.68 per cent, while for Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada the share have come down from 8.57 per cent to 6.68 per cent, 3.87 per cent to 2.87 per cent, and 3.94 per cent to 3.59 per cent, respectively. Gujarati’s share has remained nearly the same – 4.58 per cent in 1961 and 4.54 per cent in 2011 – but Odia’s share has come down from 3.55 per cent in 1961 to 2.81 per cent in 2011.

In this way, the share of Hindi was supposed to come down from 28.02 per cent in 1961 to 26.61 per cent in 2011. However, because of the clubbing of over five dozen languages under the Hindi group, its share stoo d at 43.63 per cent.

Figures on government spending throw some more lights into the contrast. In the three years of 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the total spending on five ‘classical languages’ – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia – stood at Rs 29 crore.

Hindi, on the other hand, has a dedicated department under the ministry of home affairs - the department of official language. It spent Rs 3oo crore in the five years between 2015-16 and 2019-20. There are other government departments that spend on the promotion of Hindi.

For example, most departments celebrate Hindi Pakhwara at all institutions under their control, awards are distributed and employees are given an “incentive/personal pay equivalent to one increment for 12 months is given on Hindi Language, Hindi typewriting and Hindi stenography examination,” according to a ministry of home affairs reply to questions in the Parliament in 2015.

The Official Language Resolution, passed by both Houses of the Parliament in January 1968, said that it was the “duty of the Union to promote the spread of the Hindi Language and to develop it so that it may serve as a medium of expression for all the elements of the composite culture of India.”

The resolution added, “A more intensive and comprehensive programme shall be prepared and implemented by the Government of India for accelerating the spread and development of Hindi and its progressive use for the various official purposes of the Union.”

The Hindi-imposition debate had gotten a fresh lease of life since June 2016, when Union minister Jitendra Singh said the government will take special initiatives in promoting Hindi in the southern and northeastern states.

The Union government’s latest success in spreading Hindi to non-Hindi states has, quite ironically, come in the northeast, which is the zone with perhaps India’s widest linguistic diversity. Most of India’s tribal languages with less than 10,000 speakers belong to this region.

In all fairness, Union home minister Amit Shah revived the spirit of the 1968 Resolution, taken during the prime ministership of Indira Gandhi, with a series of remarks he made while chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary committee on official language on April 8. Or, perhaps, their government has taken the agenda a few steps further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to run his government through the medium of Hindi, the ‘official language,’ in which 70 per cent of the Union Cabinet agenda had been written, Shah said while expressing hopes that due to this move “the importance of Hindi will definitely grow.” “Time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country when persons from States which speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India.

He added that all eight northeastern states have agreed to make Hindi compulsory in schools up to Class 10 and that 22,000 Hindi teachers had been recruited in these states.

In other words, this can be seen as 22,000 job opportunities to Hindi-speaking people outside their homeland due to governmental patronage, and as many opportunities lost for the speakers of the northeast’s indigenous languages. They do not get jobs by virtue of knowing their mother tongue.

As C Rajagopalachari wrote in 1968, opposing Indira Gandhi’s move, “We must remember that job opportunity is intimately connected with the official language.”