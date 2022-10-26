Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Nuclear Option Should Not Be Resorted To By Any Side: Rajnath To Russian Defence Minister

In telephonic talks, Russian defence minister Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible 'provocations through use of dirty bomb', the defence ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 4:28 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side.

In telephonic talks, Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible "provocations through use of dirty bomb", the defence ministry said.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian defence minister amid an escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"Singh reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict," the ministry said. 

"He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity," it said.

It said the two ministers also discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the deteriorating Ukraine situation.

There has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks back.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast. 

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of the fresh wave of hostilities.

