National

NTPC Commissions 14 MW Of Ayodhya Solar Project In Uttar Pradesh

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, is setting up a 40 MW solar project in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 13, 2024

File photo of NTPC plant. (Representational image) | Photo: PTI
NTPC on Tuesday said its green energy subsidiary has commissioned a 14 MW capacity of Ayodhya Solar Photovoltaic Project.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 14 MW out of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 27.01.2024," it said.

With this, the installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Group stands at 73,888 MW.

