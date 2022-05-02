Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Noida Logs 66 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Tally Over 700

UP recorded 193 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,621, it showed.

Noida Logs 66 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Tally Over 700
Surge in Covid cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 9:12 pm

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19, with the tally of active infections in the district staying over 700, official data showed. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, stood at 701, the Uttar Pradesh health department figures showed.

UP recorded 193 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,621, it showed. According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. 

Related stories

Modification Of COVID-19 Vaccination Policy: SC Asks Petitioner To Approach Ministry of Health

In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Fatalities Updated Data Rise In Covid-19 Cases Guidelines To Follow Pandemic Vaccination Drives Indian Council Of Medical Research Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary